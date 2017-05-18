× Provo Mayor John Curtis ‘feeling more & more’ like running for Congress

PROVO, Utah — Provo Mayor John Curtis is considering a run for Congress, and Thursday he stated he’s “feeling more & more like it’s the right thing to do.”

Curtis, the current mayor of Provo, said via Twitter he has been encouraged to run for Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s seat. Chaffetz announced Thursday he plans to resign from Congress effective June 30.

Curtis said he and his wife will come to a decision on whether or not to run, “in the coming days.”

The announcement came in a series of tweets from Curtis’ account, which have been reproduced below as a single statement.

“In the coming days, Sue and I will come to a decision about whether or not to run for congress. As I’ve visited w/ and been encouraged by constituents in the district I’m feeling more & more like it’s the right thing to do. Regardless of my decision, I strongly believe that all 3rd District voters should have a voice. Principles of good governance are based on the fact that the result is better when you allow more people to participate in the process. It’s important this election doesn’t sacrifice voter involvement for doing it quickly.”

The latter part of Curtis’ statement refers to the expected special election that would be called to fill the vacancy created by Chaffetz’s resignation.

Curtis would face re-election later this year if he opted to pursue another term as Provo Mayor. Wednesday he noted via Twitter that candidates for office in Provo should file between June 1 and June 7.

Should Curtis decide to run for Congress in Utah’s Third District, he would join several other prominent Utahns who have expressed interest in a run.

Fox 13 News has reached out to Curtis for additional comment on his potential candidacy, and we will update this story as more details emerge.