Salt Lake County Mayor confirms who goes where in new homeless shelters

SALT LAKE CITY — After much debate and controversy, county leaders have determined which populations each of three new homeless resource centers around the valley will serve.

Michelle Schmitt, a spokeswoman for the Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office, said the shelter for men will be in South Salt Lake at 3380 South 1000 West.

The shelter for women will be in Salt Lake City near 131 East and 700 South.

Another shelter serving a mix of men and women will be near 275 West High Ave. (near 1400 South) in Salt Lake City.

McAdams’ office confirmed the selections Thursday night but declined to comment further.

The new homeless resource centers are part of an effort by city and county leaders to disperse the concentration of services for the homeless in the Rio Grande district downtown. Each center will have fewer beds than the larger shelter downtown and will focus on serving more specific groups.

The site in South Salt Lake was the last to be selected, with the decision coming after an often contentious debate that sprang up as sites were considered in places like Sugar House, Draper, West Valley City and South Salt Lake.

