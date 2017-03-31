SL Co. Mayor unveils pick for new homeless shelter site

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams has recommended a site near 3300 South and 1000 West as the choice for a new homeless shelter in the area.
The pick comes after weeks of scrutiny and a lot of public pushback against a number of proposed sites.
In a letter to Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, McAdams said the site is the best of those under consideration.
