SL Co. Mayor unveils pick for new homeless shelter site

Mayor McAdams recommends new South Salt Lake homeless shelter site at 3380 S. and 1000 W.

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams has recommended a site near 3300 South and 1000 West as the choice for a new homeless shelter in the area.

The pick comes after weeks of scrutiny and a lot of public pushback against a number of proposed sites.

In a letter to Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, McAdams said the site is the best of those under consideration.

