× Police identify suspect in fatal WVC hit-and-run; suspect still at-large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have identified the suspect who they believe was part of a hit-and-run on Sunday.

Salt Lake City resident Dylon S. Cooke, 32, was believed to have fled a hit-and-run at 3450 South and 5600 West where bicyclist John Kinn died on scene.

Cooke is about 200 pounds, between 6’0″ to 6’2″ with medium-length, dreaded black hair, police said. At the time of the accident, police believe Cooke had his hair tied in a ponytail.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Cooke please contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.