Police identify cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- A bicyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City, and the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Police have now identified the deceased as 65-year-old John Kinn.

The crash occurred near 3500 South and 5400 West. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 2:30 p.m.

Police say 3500 South is closed from 5200 West to 5600 West as a result.

Kinn was killed in the crash, which occurred as the cyclist traveled westbound on 3500 South. A bystander and then emergency responders performed CPR on Kinn but they were not able to revive the man.

Another witness says he followed the driver to a parking lot and told the driver about the crash. He said the driver ran away on foot at that point. West Valley City Police confirm the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a black man with medium-length dreadlocks that were tied in a pony tail. He was wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

