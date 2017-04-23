× Gordon Hayward leaves Game 4 due to food poisoning

SALT LAKE CITY — It was another unlucky break for the Utah Jazz Sunday night as star-player Gordon Hayward left the game due to food poisoning, and the team confirms he will not return Sunday night.

Hayward left the arena at halftime after spending more time than usual on the bench through the first two quarters.

The Jazz later confirmed Hayward will not be returning to the game Sunday and stated he is suffering from food poisoning.

The Los Angeles Clippers lead the series 2-1. The Jazz jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the series with a big win on the road in Game 1, but the Clippers took Game 2 and then rallied late in Game 3 with a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter.