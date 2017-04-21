× Chris Paul leads Clippers on 15-0 run in 4th quarter to beat the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Paul scored 34 points, including nine points during a 15-0 run by the Clippers in the 4th quarter, to lead the Clippers to a 111-106 win over the Jazz on Friday night.

The Clippers now lead the best-of-seven first-round series 2-1.

The Jazz led most of the game, led by Gordon Hayward. He scored a career-high 40 points.

Hayward scored 21 points in the first quarter, the most points ever scored by a Jazz player in one quarter in a playoff game, passing the record of 20 points set by Karl Malone in 1991.

The Clippers played the second half without all-star Blake Griffin. He left the game in the second quarter with a bruised toe.

But his teammates stepped up in his absence. Deandre Jordan had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Luc Mbah a Moute scored a career playoff-high 15 points.

Game Four is Sunday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.