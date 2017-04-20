× Rep. Chaffetz considers leaving Congress before the end of his term

SALT LAKE CITY — After his announcement Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in 2018, Rep. Jason Chaffetz told Fox 13 he is considering leaving Congress before the end of his term.

“When I contemplate another 200 nights away from home, it is just too much,” Chaffetz told Fox 13 News Anchor Bob Evans.

If Chaffetz chooses to resign early, “All states, territories, and districts require special elections to fill any vacant House seats during the first session of a Congress. During the second session of a Congress, however, procedures often vary depending on the amount of time between the vacancy and the next general election,” according to house.gov, the government website for the U.S. House of Representatives.

