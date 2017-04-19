Who wants to run for Chaffetz’s seat? Who wants to be Utah governor?

SALT LAKE CITY — Within minutes of Congressman Jason Chaffetz’s announcement on Wednesday, the political jockeying began.

Names started emerging as potential replacements for Chaffetz to represent Utah’s Third Congressional District. Names also began circulating to go up against Chaffetz if he were to run for governor of Utah in 2020.

Here’s who has told FOX 13 they’re interested (and not):

Damian Kidd has already announced a challenge, vowing to go up against Chaffetz in a GOP primary.

Provo Mayor John Curtis said through a spokesman that he would consult with his family and advisors and make a decision at a later date.

Kathryn Allen is actively fundraising for the Democratic nomination and took time on Wednesday to celebrate his announcement.

Jason Chaffetz succumbed to a Code BLUE. Medical help on the way for 3rd dist. #flipthe3rd @drkathieforcongress.com. #Hopeiscontagious — Dr. Kathie Allen (@kathrynallenmd) April 19, 2017

Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, told FOX 13 on Wednesday she is “very seriously considering” a run for Chaffetz’s seat. Other legislative names being thrown around include House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo.

Former Utah GOP Chairman Thomas Wright’s name has also been floated. Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin is also on the list of potential contenders.

“I think more when it becomes an open seat, there’s quite a bit of interest I suspect more will probably look at it,” Utah GOP Chairman James Evans said.

Speaking to FOX 13 on Wednesday, Chaffetz would not rule out a run for governor in 2020.

If he were to run for governor in 2020, he could face Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, Josh Romney and Salt Lake County Ben McAdams (who would be on the Democratic side of that race).

Cox said he was not interested in running for Chaffetz’s seat in congress when contacted by FOX 13 on Wednesday. He was mum about whether he would pursue a run for governor.