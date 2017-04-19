South Salt Lake Police seek public’s help identifying potential witnesses in homicide

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police in South Salt Lake have released several surveillance photos and are asking the public for help identifying several potential witnesses to a homicide.

Matthew Holt, 46 of South Jordan, was found shot to death on Easter Sunday near 3200 South and 900 West. The deceased was found in a black, late-model Mazda passenger car.

Police are trying to identify some individuals who were walking on the Jordan River Parkway Trail between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday near 3110 South. Authorities believe the individuals are potential witnesses who may have seen or interacted with Holt prior to his death.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos or who was in the area during the times listed above is asked to contact South Salt Lake Police. Dispatch can be reached at 801-840-4000.