Police seek suspect after armed bank robbery in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Spring is in the air, and according to police so is an increase in armed robberies all up and down the Wasatch Front.

There was some good news for law enforcement regarding one serial suspect they located Wednesday morning, however, Sandy Police are now asking for your help finding an armed bank robber.

The crime occurred at a Zions Bank on Tuesday.

“This one was pretty scary; this guy definitely meant business," said Sgt. Jason Nielsen of the Sandy City Police Department.

The suspect was pretty well covered up, wearing a gray hoodie and a mask along with gloves, but it does not hide the fact he has a noticeable nose. Witnesses tell police he fled in a green Honda Civic with partial plate number X57.

“It’s terrifying," Nielsen said. "These people are just in there doing business. They are going to work and that's it, and they get robbed because it is a bank."

Based on his disguise and the way he went about the robbery, police believe the suspect has likely committed crimes like this before.

“As he enters the building and enters further into it he has his gun out and he is pointing it at different people," Nielsen said. "As he walks up to the teller he points it at the teller and demands money."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about the robbery is asked to call Sandy police at 801-798-3000.