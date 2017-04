× Suspect in series of robberies arrested, Salt Lake police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect in a series of robberies along the Wasatch Front has been located and taken to jail, Salt Lake City police announced Wednesday morning.

Brett Michael Edmunds, 41, has been linked to multiple robberies involving banks and businesses from Layton to Provo, according to a statement from SLCPD.

