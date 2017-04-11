× Convicted murderer Martin MacNeill’s death may be suicide, officials say

DRAPER, Utah – Officials are investigating the recent death of murder convict Martin MacNeill as a suicide.

After a preliminary investigation, Unified Police Department and the Utah Department of Corrections have concluded the death shows no signs of foul play.

MacNeill was found in the outdoor yard of the Olympus Facility at the Utah State Prison near the Greenhouse on Sunday just before 11:30 a.m.

Initially, Correctional Officers began CPR and called for emergency response but officials were unable to revive him, a press released said. Just before noon, MacNeill was pronounced dead, the release continued.

Officials said the cause of death may take up 12 weeks to be determined by the office of the Medical Examiner and as such will remain open until that time.