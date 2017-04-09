× Convicted murderer Dr. Martin MacNeill found dead at Utah State Prison

DRAPER, Utah — A Utah doctor serving a term of up to life in prison for murdering his wife so he could carry on an affair was found dead in the Utah State Prison Sunday.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Corrections, 60-year-old Martin Joseph MacNeill was found unresponsive in the outdoor yard of the Olympus Facility of the Utah State Prison Sunday morning and was later declared deceased.

While an investigation will determine the exact cause of death, the press release states there are no “obvious signs of foul play.”

Officers found MacNeill near the greenhouse in the Olympus yard and began CPR, but responders were not able to revive the man.

The Unified Police Department is handling the investigation into MacNeill’s death, and the Utah Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Bureau will assist.

MacNeill has been incarcerated since September of 2014, the press release states. He was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree obstruction of justice, and second-degree forcible sex abuse.

MacNeill’s first parole hearing was set for 2052.

Last month the Utah Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction. In that ruling the court acknowledged that prosecutors should have disclosed a deal that was made involving a jailhouse snitch who testified against MacNeill, however, the court found that it was not enough to change the outcome of the trial.