SLC Police identify man shot, killed by resident during alleged home invasion

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have identified a suspect who was shot and killed by a resident during an alleged home invasion Thursday morning.

Police say two men broke into an apartment near 731 South and 300 East around 3 a.m. Thursday, and one of the residents fired shots at those suspects.

One suspect was killed and the second was wounded. The deceased was identified Friday as 33-year-old Danny Tupu.

No other updates were given Friday beyond the identity of the deceased.