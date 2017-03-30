Salt Lake resident shoots, kills one home invader, critically injures another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a home invasion in Salt Lake City early Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to an apartment near 731 S. 300 E. at about 3 a.m.

Police say two, possibly three, men broke into the apartment overnight and one of the residents inside the apartment shot the suspects.

One of the suspects died in the apartment and another collapsed just outside the door; he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating whether or not a third suspect was involved.

They also are investigating the suspects' motives and whether or not they knew the residents.

"It's been my experience typically with home invasions that they either do know someone in the home or thought they knew someone in the home, so the chances of this being random are pretty slim," Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said.

Police said the resident who shot the suspects is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers said they don't believe people living in the area are in danger.

Roadways have reopened.