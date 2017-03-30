Winter storm to bring snow, rain to much of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter storm will bring snow and rain to much of Utah Thursday night through Saturday morning.

The storm will hit the Wasatch Front and could bring 2 to 10 inches of snow by the time its over.

Valley rain, mountain snow & gusty winds continue across much of Utah into tomorrow. See the graphic for more details, timing. #utwx pic.twitter.com/kw3WNUENg6 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 30, 2017

The National Weather Service said rain and snow will develop Thursday afternoon and become locally heavy at times.

Periods of snow will continue Friday before diminishing early Saturday.

Snow levels will start at 8,500 feet and could fall to 6,000 feet Thursday into Friday.

Winds from 25 mph to 35 mph are expected Thursday and stronger gusts are possible late Friday into Saturday, especially across the Wasatch Range.

The storm is expected to impact driving conditions including Parleys and Soldier Summit.

Blowing snow will likely limit visibility.

UDOT Road Weather Alert:

A cold front will begin pushing its way into the western edge of Utah Thursday afternoon. The cold front will then push southward, allowing for relatively warmer conditions to remain over the Wasatch Front. This front will bring increased mountain snow showers to central and southern Utah. Valley rain will also mix with and switch over to all snow Thursday night, especially over south-western Utah. The heaviest road snow, outside of mountain routes, is expected from Dog Valley to Black Ridge along the I-15 corridor and along western desert routes. Precipitation then continues through Friday morning and into the day Friday. Valley roads are expected to trend back towards wet by 10 AM Friday, with road snow concerns lingering through Friday afternoon along mountain routes.

Strong NW winds will also impact travel along the western third of Utah, beginning after noon on Thursday. Strongest gusts are expected across NW Utah and portions of I-80, with strong gusts lasting through Friday afternoon.

UDOT is urging all motorists to use caution.

The following major routes are expected to have weather-related travel concerns:

- I-15, Dog Valley to Ceder City

- I-80, Wendover to Salt Lake City.

- I-70, Cove Fort/I-15 Jct. to Sevier; Salina over Ivie Creek Summit to SR-24 Jct.

- US-89, Logan Canyon/Summit; US-6 Jct. to Mt. Pleasant; Sevier to Kanab.

- US-40, I-80 Jct. through Mayflower Summit and Daniels Canyon to Pinion Ridge

- US-6, NV border to King’s Canyon; Spanish Fork to Helper/Price

- US-191, between WY border and Vernal; Duchesne to Helper; Monticello to Blanding