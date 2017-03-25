× $1 billion transportation bond, law regarding abortion among new bills signed by Gov. Herbert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed 49 more bills into law Saturday, including a $1 billion bond for transportation and a controversial law requiring doctors to tell patients that some abortion methods can be reversed.

The 49 bills signed Saturday bring the total bills signed for the 2017 session to 465. So far there has been only one veto, as Herbert pushed back against a bill that eliminated some partisan requirements for boards and commissions.

Among the bills signed Saturday is a $1 billion transportation bond, the second largest such bond in state history.

Senator Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, sponsored the measure, and he said earlier this month that it will not raise your taxes because the bond replaces existing bonds set to expire over the next few years.

Harper also said the bond doesn’t outline specific road projects, but will instead allocate funds to be available for projects identified by the Utah Department of Transportation and the Transportation Commission.

Another bill signed Saturday is House Bill 141, Unborn Child Protection Amendments. It centers on the drug mifepristone, known as the abortion pill, and telling patients that its effects can be reversed even after a patient takes the pill.

The bill saw heated debate earlier this year. One doctor who spoke against the bill called the claims of reversing a medication induced abortion pseudo-science and argued that doctors and patients should make medical decisions, not lawmakers.

Supporters of the bill say the measure gives women more choices and serves as a “protective umbrella.”

The full list of bills signed by Gov. Herbert Saturday is below. Visit the state legislature’s website for the full text of any given bill.