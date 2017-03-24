Governor vetoes bill eliminating bipartisan boards

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert has vetoed his first bill coming out of the 2017 Utah State Legislature.

The governor vetoed House Bill 11, sponsored by Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, which eliminated the partisan requirement for a number of state-run boards and commissions. Democrats complained the bill kicked them off, eliminating an alternative viewpoint on policy matters.

The bill was watered down by the House to keep partisan requirements on the Air Quality Board, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, the Public Service Commission and the Water Quality Board. However, the Senate amended the bill and took those out. That version was sent to his office, and Gov. Herbert objected.

In a letter sent to legislative Republican leaders announcing the veto, Governor Herbert said some boards and commissions make decisions that may be viewed as partisan.

“Whether or not the perception is accurate, I believe that public confidence in these select boards and commissions may be increased through symbolic partisan makeup,” he wrote.

Read the governor’s veto letter here:

Rep. Thurston said Friday night he was disappointed.

“This bill was about getting the best people involved regardless of which primary they choose to vote in. I’m disappointed we didn’t get all the way to 38, 15 and 1 on the details, but there is broad support for the concept,” he said, referring to the number of votes required to pass the House, Senate and, ultimately, the governor.

Democrats said they were glad to see the veto.

“His letter explaining his action demonstrates he recognizes the importance of political balance in state government and the danger of poor public policies coming from one party control,” House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said. “I was especially interested to learn that the House amendment to the bill was the product of negotiation between the Governor and the House Republican leadership. The subsequent Senate action in putting back in place the more extreme version of the bill and the final House action in concurring with the Senate amendment were not in accordance with the Governor’s position about what was best for Utahns.”

The environmental group HEAL Utah also agreed with the veto.

“We applaud Governor Herbert for his decisive action today to ensure that the key bodies which make critical decisions that affect our health, environment and pocketbooks represent all Utahns,” said HEAL’s executive director, Matt Pacenza.

Gov. Herbert signed a number of other bills into law on Friday, bringing the total to 415 out of the 535 passed by the Utah State Legislature. He has until March 29 to sign, veto or allow them to pass into law without his signature.

Among the more high profile bills, some big changes to Utah’s juvenile justice system, the creation of a registry for convicted child abusers, and it’s mandatory for motorcyclists 18-21 to wear helmets.

Here’s the full list of bills signed Friday:

