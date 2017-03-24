Governor vetoes bill eliminating bipartisan boards

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert has vetoed his first bill coming out of the 2017 Utah State Legislature.
The governor vetoed House Bill 11, sponsored by Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, which eliminated the partisan requirement for a number of state-run boards and commissions. Democrats complained the bill kicked them off, eliminating an alternative viewpoint on policy matters.
The bill was watered down by the House to keep partisan requirements on the Air Quality Board, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, the Public Service Commission and the Water Quality Board. However, the Senate amended the bill and took those out. That version was sent to his office, and Gov. Herbert objected.
In a letter sent to legislative Republican leaders announcing the veto, Governor Herbert said some boards and commissions make decisions that may be viewed as partisan.
“Whether or not the perception is accurate, I believe that public confidence in these select boards and commissions may be increased through symbolic partisan makeup,” he wrote.
Read the governor’s veto letter here:
Rep. Thurston said Friday night he was disappointed.
“This bill was about getting the best people involved regardless of which primary they choose to vote in. I’m disappointed we didn’t get all the way to 38, 15 and 1 on the details, but there is broad support for the concept,” he said, referring to the number of votes required to pass the House, Senate and, ultimately, the governor.
Democrats said they were glad to see the veto.
“His letter explaining his action demonstrates he recognizes the importance of political balance in state government and the danger of poor public policies coming from one party control,” House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said. “I was especially interested to learn that the House amendment to the bill was the product of negotiation between the Governor and the House Republican leadership. The subsequent Senate action in putting back in place the more extreme version of the bill and the final House action in concurring with the Senate amendment were not in accordance with the Governor’s position about what was best for Utahns.”
The environmental group HEAL Utah also agreed with the veto.
“We applaud Governor Herbert for his decisive action today to ensure that the key bodies which make critical decisions that affect our health, environment and pocketbooks represent all Utahns,” said HEAL’s executive director, Matt Pacenza.
Gov. Herbert signed a number of other bills into law on Friday, bringing the total to 415 out of the 535 passed by the Utah State Legislature. He has until March 29 to sign, veto or allow them to pass into law without his signature.
Among the more high profile bills, some big changes to Utah’s juvenile justice system, the creation of a registry for convicted child abusers, and it’s mandatory for motorcyclists 18-21 to wear helmets.
Here’s the full list of bills signed Friday:
|
Interstate Compact on Military Children Amendments
|
Winder, M.
|
Affordable Housing Amendments
|
Edwards, R.
|
Adoptive Studies and Evaluations Amendments
|
Redd, E.
|
Child Abuse Offender Registry
|
Owens, D.
|
Trespass Amendments
|
Greene, B.
|
Jail Release Orders Amendments
|
Ivory, K.
|
Initiative Amendments
|
McCay, D.
|
Health Reform Amendments
|
Dunnigan, J.
|
Digital Piracy Amendments
|
Gardiner, A.
|
Suicide Prevention Modifications
|
Eliason, S.
|
Driver License Revisions
|
Quinn, T.
|
Vehicle Towing Amendments
|
Maloy, A.C.
|
Governmental Immunity Amendments
|
Snow, V. L.
|
Airport Board Revisions
|
Coleman, K.
|
Jail Contracting Amendments
|
Noel, M.
|
Concurrent Resolution Supporting the Re-empowerment of the States Amendment
|
Nelson, M.
|
Concurrent Resolution for Public Employees’ Benefit and Insurance Program
|
Dunnigan, J.
|
Asset Forfeiture Transparency Amendments
|
Stephenson, H.
|
Criminal Accounts Receivable Amendments
|
Thatcher, D.
|
Medical Interpreter Amendments
|
Escamilla, L.
|
Medicaid Housing Coordinator
|
Iwamoto, J.
|
Consumer Protection Action Amendments
|
Hemmert, D.
|
Physician Assistant Amendments
|
Shiozawa, B.
|
Utah First Economic Development Amendments
|
Mayne, K.
|
Bail Amendments
|
Adams, S.
|
Interfering with a Peace Officer
|
Weiler, T.
|
Local Government Plan Review Amendments
|
Bramble, C.
|
Local Government Criminal Penalty Amendments
|
Thatcher, D.
|
Concurrent Resolution on Increasing Pay for Certain Public Safety Officers and Firefighters
|
Weiler, T.
|
Pass-through Entity Tax Amendments
|
Eliason, S.
|
Property Tax Assessment Appeal Amendments
|
Briscoe, J.
|
Criminal Intent Amendments
|
Stratton, K.
|
Juvenile Justice Amendments
|
Snow, V. L.
|
Domestic Violence Related Amendments
|
Christensen, L.
|
Disposal of Firearms
|
Daw, B.
|
Classification of Theft Amendments
|
King, B.
|
Government Employees Reimbursement Amendments
|
Quinn, T.
|
Expungement Amendments
|
Thatcher, D.
|
Local Government Licensing Amendments
|
Anderegg, J.
|
Civil Asset Forfeiture Revisions
|
Thatcher, D.
|
Workers’ Compensation Fund Revisions
|
Bramble, C.
|
Annexation of Islands Within Cities
|
Buxton, G.
|
Child Support Income Calculation Amendments
|
Hillyard, L.
|
Uniform Unclaimed Property Act
|
Hillyard, L.
|
Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission Modifications
|
Weiler, T.
|
Case Status Updates
|
Weiler, T.
|
Minimum School Program Amendments
|
Cutler, B.
|
American Indian and Alaskan Native Education Amendments
|
Noel, M.
|
Air Conservation Act Amendments
|
Schultz, M.
|
Health Care Debt Collection Amendments
|
Webb, R. C.
|
Foster Children Visitation Amendments
|
Ivory, K.
|
Condominium and Community Association Amendments
|
Moss, C.
|
Incentive for Effective Teachers in High Poverty Schools
|
Winder, M.
|
Emergency Medical Service System Amendments
|
Gardiner, A.
|
Elections Revisions
|
Daw, B.
|
Educator Evaluation Amendments
|
Moss, J.
|
Mobile Home Park Residents’ Rights
|
Cutler, B. R.
|
System of Care Development
|
Edwards, R.
|
Higher Education Financial Literacy Amendments
|
Spendlove, R.
|
Short-term Rental Amendments
|
Knotwell, J.
|
Local Emergency Response Amendments
|
Sagers, D.
|
Dental Licensing Amendments
|
Poulson, M.
|
Money Management Act Amendments
|
Knotwell, J.
|
Construction Trades Licensing Penalty Periods Amendments
|
Ray, P.
|
Expenses of Minor Children Amendments
|
Chavez-Houck, R.
|
Construction and Fire Codes Amendments
|
Ray, P.
|
Cosmetology Licensing Act Amendments
|
Dunnigan, J.
|
Radioactive and Hazardous Waste Account Amendments
|
Wilson, B.
|
Public Health and Schools
|
Thurston, N.
|
Utah Agriculture Code Amendments
|
Perry, L.
|
Suicide Prevention Programs
|
Eliason, S.
|
Procurement Code Amendments
|
Froerer, G.
|
Pilot Program to Study Coverage Parity for Amino Acid-based Formula
|
Redd, E.
|
Early Warning Pilot Program
|
Peterson, V.
|
Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Referral Amendments
|
Owens, D.
|
Targeted Business Income Tax Credit Revisions
|
Edwards, R.
|
Stem Amendments
|
Peterson, V.
|
Students with Disabilities Accommodations Funding
|
Davis, G.
|
Nonprofit Corporation Amendments – Water Companies
|
Dayton, M.
|
Student Scholarship Amendments
|
Fillmore, L.
|
Unmanned Aircraft Amendments
|
Harper, W.
|
Higher Education Performance Funding
|
Millner, A.
|
Child Care Licensing Amendments
|
Fillmore, L.
|
Helmet Requirement Amendments
|
Shiozawa, B.
|
Student Information Amendments
|
Anderegg, J.
|
Education Reporting Amendments
|
Fillmore, L.
|
Construction Trade Amendments
|
Buxton, D. G.
|
Utah Data Research Center Act
|
Anderegg, J.
|
Public-Private Partnerships
|
Okerlund, R.
|
Master Offense List
|
Thatcher, D.
|
Student Assessment and School Accountability Amendments
|
Millner, A.
|
Judgment Interest Rate Amendments
|
Bramble, C.
|
Permanent Criminal Stalking Injunction Amendments
|
Weiler, T.
|
School Turnaround Amendments
|
Millner, A.
|
Higher Education Governance Revisions
|
Millner, A.
|
Second Amendment Special License Plates
|
Stephenson, H.
|
Pharmacy Practice Act Amendments
|
Vickers, E.
|
Modifications to Distribution of Local Sales Tax Revenues
|
Okerlund, R.
|
Regents’ Scholarship Amendments
|
Hillyard, L.
|
Waste Management Amendments
|
Adams, J. S.
|
Revenue Bond and Capital Facilities Amendments
|
Harper, W.
|
Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Snow Removal Crews Throughout Utah
|
Okerlund, R.