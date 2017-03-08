Cause of explosion at Ogden home under investigation; resident recovering at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah – A man is recovering at a hospital Wednesday after he suffered injuries in an explosion at a home in Ogden.

The Ogden Fire Marshal spent much of Wednesday trying to determine what exactly caused the explosion then the fire at the home near 2800 South Monroe Street.

The explosion occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the fire burned hot and fast and the man inside was lucky to make it out alive.

The injured man has now been identified as 42-year-old Bobby Joe Orris, who has lived at the home off and on for the past several years.

Joel Comancho, who lives in the area, said the fire grew quickly.

“It was just gone, as soon as I walked out the house,” he said.

Some in the neighborhood refer to Orris as “Uncle Bobby”, and other neighbors tell Fox 13 News that there has been a lot of police activity at this residence over the past few years.

Neighbors say agents with Adult Probation and Parole were at the home earlier Tuesday to check on Orris. A short time later, his home was ablaze and Orris was struggling to make it out of the fire through a busted window.

"It happened so fast, they were just, as soon as the house exploded, everything, all the cops, and all the firefighters were coming in,” Comancho said. “…He was coming out of the window and it was really insane just seeing him come out of the window, and he did not look like he was alright."

It is not clear why AP&P agents were at the home Tuesday or if that had anything at all to do with the explosion and fire. Orris was initially taken to a local hospital, and it appears he was then transported to another facility, possibly to be treated for burns.