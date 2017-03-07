Ogden home explodes, one taken to hospital

OGDEN, Utah — One person was hospitalized after an explosion at a home in Ogden Tuesday evening

The explosion was reported at 2831 Monroe Boulevard around 6 p.m., according to the Ogden Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived the single-family home was engulfed in flames, officials said.

One person was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Rocky Mountain Power crews were on scene to address power lines and Questar was looking into a potential gas leak.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

