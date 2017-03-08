Candlelight vigil honors memory of teens killed in crash near Moab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOAB, Utah -- Candles illuminated the Grand County High School football field in Moab Wednesday night as dozens of students remembered two classmates killed in a crash Sunday.

Taylor Bryant, 14, and Connor Denney, 16, were both thrown from a vehicle and killed during a rollover crash on Lasal Loop road.

Three other teens were critically injured in the crash, which occurred before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Police believe alcohol and excessive speeds may have contributed to the crash.

Memorial services for both teens are planned for next week, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the families with funeral costs.