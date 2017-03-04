Big Budah’s blog: Scheduled for surgery

I finally was able to have a consultation with my general surgeon, and he confirmed that I indeed have a hernia.

The date is now set for my operation: March 17, happy St. Patrick’s Day!

The surgeon also cleared me to return back to working out according to how my pain level is…meaning if it’s uncomfortable or the pain is too much then I need to stop.

Since my week has been non-existent due to the injury, I don’t have anything further to report. So I would like to honor my niece Allyson Te’o, who is attending the University of Texas Arlington and playing basketball for them.

Last Thursday (February 23) was her senior night, and I wish I would’ve been able to attend with my brother Larry and his wife Terry.

I am so proud of the person she is both on and off the court. My sister in-law sent me a letter written by a Scott Bray regarding Ally and I wanted to share it with you all, see the gallery below for that letter. Thanks Allyson for the great example!

Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.