Big Budah’s blog: working through a hernia

I had a tough week after being hurt, and not going to the doctor to find out what happened immediately ended up making things worse, as I continued to lift despite a hernia.

A hernia, according to Webster’s Dictionary, is, “a condition in which part of an organ is displaced and protrudes through the wall of the cavity containing it (often involving the intestine at a weak point in the abdominal wall).”

I am hoping to have surgery this week, then I will have six weeks to recuperate. After that I hope to start back up at the gym.The pain does not completely go away, so I had to power through it to work part of the week.

I had a great time featuring some of the Salt Lake Magazine Dining Awards winners, like Chef Phelix Gardner from Current Fish & Oyster, with Executive Editor of Salt Lake Magazine Mary Malouf.

It was also good to hang out with the man inside the “Slinky Man” suit at the Cirque Du Soleil Ovo show, James Johnson.