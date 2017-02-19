Video, photos show aftermath of mudslide in Box Elder County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah -- Homeowners in Box Elder County got quite a shock Sunday as debris from a mudslide came right up to their front door.

The mudslide sent earth and other debris onto the yard of a home on Bear Hollow Drive in Garland.

A friend of the homeowners tells Fox 13 News there were people inside the home at the time, but nobody was hurt.

The slide sent debris over the home's yard and up to the front door, but at this point it doesn't appear as if there is any structural damage to the home as a result of the slide.

Videos and photos courtesy of Pete Clark shot Sunday show the aftermath of the slide and a crew with heavy equipment on scene to clean up.

The slide comes as wet weather hits northern Utah. A neighborhood in nearby Tremonton experienced flooding Sunday due to heavy runoff from melting snow.