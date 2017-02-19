Tremonton homes flooding in face of heavy runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONTON, Utah -- Residents in parts of Tremonton and Elwood are facing flooding Sunday, and dispatch officials confirm several homes have flooded or are in danger of flooding.

Box Elder County Dispatch said several homes have flooded in Tremonton, and they said the water appears to be the result of heavy runoff from melting snow.

Residents in the area of 1600 West and 125 North in Tremonton sent several photos and a video showing a street covered in water with large banks of snow scattered along sidewalks.

Other photos taken in Elwood showed water covering fields and moving onto roads.