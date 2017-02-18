× Two suspects in custody after missing teen girl found injured in Smithfield canal

SMITHFIELD, Utah — Police have taken two male suspects into custody after a missing 14-year-old girl was found in a dry canal in Smithfield with significant injuries.

According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, police began interviewing associates of the teen after the girl was found in a canal east of Sky View High School. early Friday morning.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of two male suspects Saturday. Police are not releasing the names of those suspects, “due to a follow-up investigation actively being conducted.”

Police said the teen was taken to a Logan area hospital after she was found early Friday morning by searchers who were out looking for her. The teen was reported missing when she failed to arrive home from school at the appointed time.

Authorities stated a, “medical assessment determined she suffered a very significant injury; the details of which will not be discussed at this point due to the investigative needs associated with it.”

Smithfield Police and the Cache County Attorney’s Office plan to hold a joint press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. to provide more information regarding the investigation. Fox 13 News will have more details as they become available.