Missing Utah teenager found in dry canal with ‘significant injuries’

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A missing teenager from Amalga was found in a dry canal in Smithfield with serious injuries early Friday morning, and police are investigating the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the incident.

According to a joint press release from Smithfield City Police and the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl from Amalga, a small town near Logan, was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies learned the girl had been in contact with family and had planned to be home from school by about 4 p.m. but never arrived. They began following up on leads and checking at addresses the teen frequented.

Around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Smithfield City Police were dispatched to a teenage female who was found in a dry canal east of Sky View High School in Smithfield.

“The girl had significant injuries that required transportation to a local hospital,” the release states. “She was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for further treatment.”

Investigators determined the teen found in the canal was the same teen reported missing from Amalga, which is a few miles west of Smithfield. The teen was initially found by individuals known to her who were actively searching for the missing teen.

Police say they are investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the case, but at this time they say it is unknown how the girl was injured or how she ended up in the dry canal.

Authorities say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.