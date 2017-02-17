× Pregnant woman injured in fatal street racing crash delivers baby

SALT LAKE CITY — A baby was delivered by emergency cesarean section after a pregnant woman was seriously injured in a crash in Salt Lake City that also killed two students at West High School Thursday.

According to family members, Amy Wilson was in the vehicle that was struck head-on by a car driven by a teenager allegedly involved in a street race with another vehicle.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Wilson and her child, and the posting states that Wilson was rushed to University of Utah hospital after the crash–where her daughter was delivered by emergency cesarean section.

According to family the baby is in good condition and did not suffer any trauma. Amy Wilson is listed in serious condition.

