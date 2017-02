× One killed, others injured in Salt Lake wreck; roads closed

SALT LAKE CITY – At least one person is dead and others are injured in a head-on collision near 700 N. 300 W. Thursday.

Authorities have not said what led to the wreck.

Roads are closed from 700 N. to 800 N. on 300 W., drivers should avoid the area.

The names of those involved have not been released.

