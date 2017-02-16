× Utah GOP asks Congressional leaders to delay events, citing ‘acts of intimidation and violence’

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Republican Party issued a statement Thursday calling on Congressional leaders to delay town hall meetings, “due to acts of intimidation and violence.”

According to a press release from the Utah GOP, the request is a result of the actions of a group called “Indivisible Utah”. The press release included a list of actions they say the group has carried out, “in league with Obama’s Organizing for Action and the Utah Democratic Party”. That list is reproduced below:

• Surrounded a car at a recent Chaffetz event to prevent Congressman Chaffetz from leaving.

• Several people were arrested or detained for being disorderly at Chaffetz event.

• Hijacked Chaffetz Town Hall and denied members of his Congressional District from engaging their Congressman.

• Posted Congresswoman Mia Love’s home address on Facebook to intimidate her (she has three young children).

• In California, an Indivisible affiliate (Indivisible OC) knocked a 71-year-old staffer for Congressman Dana Rohrabacher unconscious.

The Utah GOP calls the groups an “organized mob” and claims they displayed “hostile, violent, and deliberately disruptive behavior” that unfairly hijacks town hall meetings to prevent reasonable discourse. The party said in light of the “clear demonstration of violence”, they recommend Congressional members who can’t provide adequate security at such events consider tele-town halls or smaller, more focused events.

About 2,000 people showed up to a town hall with Congressman Jason Chaffetz, a Republican representing Utah’s Third District, earlier this month, and many in the crowd booed the Congressman while others protested outside.

The crowd also chanted “do your job” at Chaffetz, referencing his role on the House Oversight Committee and encouraging him to investigate President Donald Trump.

Police said one person was arrested at that event, and at one point police said several protesters with masks and firearms tried to incite the crowd outside to rush at police.

Chaffetz said after the event he believes the large turn-out was a “paid attempt to bully” him, which is a claim several constituents who tried to attend the event refuted.

The press release issued Thursday claims these tactics are being carried out in coordination with the Utah Democratic Party.

“The UTGOP has become involved in this issue because Indivisible Utah and the Utah Democrat Party are coordinating with each other and have essentially made this a year-round, partisan campaign effort,” the release states. “Since they lost at the ballot box on Election Day, they have decided to take their fight to the streets in the form of intimidation, violence, and the disruption of our political process. The people of Utah deserve better than this.”

Lauren Littlefield, Executive Director of the Utah Democratic Party, said they certainly don’t condone the events that occurred at the town hall with Jason Chaffetz. She said she thinks people are afraid and that fear is showing, and she said postponing town hall meetings won’t make that fear go away.

“It’s not going to get us anywhere,” Littlefield said of delaying town hall meetings.

The Utah GOP is holding a press conference Thursday evening at the Utah State Capitol to discuss the issue, and Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.