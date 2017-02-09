Rep. Chaffetz faces tough crowd during packed town hall in Salt Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah -- More than 1,000 people packed into the Brighton High School auditorium Thursday night, while hundreds more waited outside as Congressman Jason Chaffetz attempted to hold a town hall meeting.

The congressman was greeted with an auditorium full of boos. Then he mentioned the president and he got booed even more.

"I mean, everyone can complain and all that kind of stuff, but if you don't show up and put your money where your mouth is no one is going to change anything," said resident Ryan Fitzpatrick.

When it came time for questions, people say Chaffetz was avoiding answers regarding public lands.

"Not every single person has the same view-point on the public lands," Chaffetz told the crowd.

One woman even rushed the stage while screaming. However, the biggest outcry of the night came when a man asked Chaffetz why he would call President Trump despicable, yet the Ethics Committee refuses to investigate him.

"Do your job, do your job, do your job," cheered the crowd.

"Given my heart of hearts, given the choice that was before us: by far Donald Trump was the better choice," Chaffetz said of the 2016 election.

While that was happening inside, outside hundreds of people were kept out of the town hall because it would be a fire hazard to let any more people into the auditorium.

"Let them in, let them in, let them in," cheered the crowd.

One woman was even arrested for pushing through police and rushing the door. Despite all of this, many of these people were still glad Chaffetz had the courage to hold this meeting.

"I think it's absolutely crucial he comes back to Utah and talks to the people he's representing, that way he can take our interests, our concerns, and take those back to Washington with him," said resident Kristen Wolfe.

Others said it was nothing more an a political ploy.

"He wants to run for Orrin Hatch's seat, and that's the only reason he is appearing in Salt Lake County," resident Robert Mackie said.