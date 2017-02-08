× Second student accuses Utah County teacher of unlawful sexual activity

PAYSON, Utah — A second male student has contacted police to report a teacher in Utah County provided him with alcohol before engaging in unlawful sexual activity with the teen.

Sarah Lindsay Lewis, 27, is a teacher at an alternative high school in Spanish Fork, and last month she was booked into jail on charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Lt. Bill Wright with the Payson Police Department said after the arrest, another 17-year-old male student contacted police. The teen said he and Lewis communicated over Snapchat, and that during the Christmas break in 2016 Lewis picked the teen up, bought alcohol for them both and went to Lewis’ Payson home.

The teen told police he and Lewis drank whiskey, and after he was intoxicated the pair engaged in sexual intercourse. Wright said they anticipate filing additional charges against Lewis in light of these new allegations.

Lana Hiskey with the Nebo School District said last month that Lewis was put on a leave of absence immediately after they learned of the allegations. Lewis was hired by the district in 2014 and taught girls and boys dance classes as well as social studies.