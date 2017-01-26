× Teacher in Utah County accused of unlawful sexual activity with teen student

PAYSON, Utah — A teacher at an alternative high school in Spanish Fork is facing charges for alleged sexual activity with a 17-year-old male who was one of her students at the time.

Sarah Lindsay Lewis, 27, was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Lt. Bill Wright of the Payson Police Department said the victim is a 17-year-old male who was one of Lewis’ students at the time, and he said the incident occurred in January at Lewis’ home in Payson.

“It’s a real travesty, a real mind boggler,” Wright said.

Lewis taught at Landmark High School, an alternative school in Spanish Fork with about 340 students in grades 10-12, and the school’s website lists her as a social studies teacher and dance instructor.

Lana Hiskey of the Nebo School District said Lewis was hired in 2014 and taught girls and boys dance classes in a program Lewis created.

Hiskey said Lewis was put on a leave of absence immediately after police told them about the allegations on Monday.