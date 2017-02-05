× Storms to bring valley rain, mountain snow to Utah this week

NORTHERN UTAH — Warmer weather has arrived in Utah in recent days, and the next batch of storms to hit Utah is expected to bring rain to the valleys and significant snow accumulations in the mountains.

The National Weather Service expects precipitation to begin falling Sunday night, continuing into Monday and increasing late Monday night into Tuesday. Precipitation will continue off and on Wednesday.

Valley areas will primarily see rain, but mountainous areas are expected to see between 1 and 2 feet of snow through Tuesday evening. A map from the NWS shows the affected areas and a timeline of the expected storm activity.

Valley rain and mountain snow expected thru the first part of this week mainly northern UT. #utwx pic.twitter.com/AXgDsKl17u — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 5, 2017

The National Weather Service says areas of lower elevation could see rapid melting of existing snowpack due to the rainfall.

Click here for the latest weather advisories for your area, and stay ahead of the winter weather with Fox 13’s news and weather apps. You can also track the storms with our interactive maps and radar.

Road condition information is also avaialble via UDOT’s commuter link.