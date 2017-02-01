Man who went missing on way to job interview found dead in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A man who went missing while on his way to a job interview in Tooele County last week has been found dead, and police say it appears the man left his vehicle after it got stuck in the snow.

Johnathan Doerr, 19 of Tooele, was reported missing January 26 after he left for a job interview at Energy Solutions.

Lt. Ron Johnson of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said the man called interviewers around 10 a.m. that day and said he was going to be late, but he never arrived for the interview.

The man’s body was located Tuesday evening about a mile from Energy Solutions off of I-80, near mile marker 49. Investigators located the man’s car and say it appears his vehicle got stuck in the snow.

Police believe that after several failed attempts to free his vehicle, Doerr began walking out of the area to find help. While a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, police say it appears the man died of exposure.