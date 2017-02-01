Girlfriend speaks after Utah father-to-be gets stuck in snow, dies on way to job interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- A Grantsville teenager who disappeared on his way to a job interview last week has been found dead, and 19-year-old Johnny Doerr was just a month away from becoming a dad.

"I was praying that he would come home so that he could see his daughter be born,” said his girlfriend, Mickey Key. "I'm never going to see my boyfriend again, and my daughter is never going to meet her dad.”

Key said Johnny was determined to provide for her and their unborn daughter. The last time she saw him he was on his way to a job interview at Energy Solutions in Clive. That was January 26.

"He was so excited about this job interview, he bothered this interviewer, his name was Chance, he bothered him for a few weeks because he wanted this job so bad," Key said.

Johnny never made it to the interview. His car broke down in the snow. Unable to get it out on his own, police believe Johnny started walking to find help.

"This whole family searched high and low for six days everywhere, every possible place," Key said.

Then on Tuesday his body was found near a back road about a mile from the company where he was trying to land a job.

"It's not fair, it makes me wonder why these things happen, he was so young," Key said. "All he ever wanted was to be a dad; that's all he ever wanted."

Key said Johnny was known for his bright smile and hilarious sense of humor, two traits she knows will live on through their daughter.

"Every night he'd talk to her in my belly, he'd read her stories or he'd sing to her,” Key said. “He’d always rub my belly because every time she heard his voice, no matter what side she was on, she would move to that side of the belly and try to get to him, so she is already a daddy's girl.”

The medical examiner is still determining the exact cause of death, but all indications are that Johnny died due to exposure to the cold weather.

Key’s due date is February 28. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses and to help Doerr’s daughter.