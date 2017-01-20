× Utah man charged with murder allegedly used meth, crashed SUV going 106 mph

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly caused a fatal accident while driving a stolen SUV and under the influence of methamphetamine has been charged with murder.

Kenneth Ross Gray, 24 of West Valley City, was charged with murder and other offenses Friday in connection with the death of Michael Green, who was killed in a collision on State Street on January 8.

According to charging documents, police spotted a stolen BMW X5 at the Wasatch Motel, 1416 South State Street, shortly before midnight on January 8. Officers attempted to prevent the vehicle from leaving the parking lot, but the suspects evaded the officers, failed to yield, and fled at high speeds southbound on State Street.

A short time later the SUV crashed into a Hyundai driven by Green. The SUV was going about 106 mph at the time of the crash, and a witness stated they observed the SUV running several red lights, including the signal at the intersection where the crash occurred.

Green, a 36-year-old man from Farmington, suffered fatal injuries. He was the sole occupant of the Hyundai. A GoFundMe page was established to help his family with funeral expenses.

Gray was injured in the crash but still fled on foot. He was later located and identified as the driver of the SUV. Charging documents state that Gray admitted to being the driver of the SUV post-Miranda, and he told officers he knew the vehicle was stolen.

Two other people in the SUV were also injured. Abigal Villanueva suffered a nasal fracture in the crash.

Isaac Duncan suffered a broken hip and a fractured vertebrae. Both passengers told police they had met Gray earlier that day and Duncan said all three had been using methamphetamine throughout the day.

Gray also admitted to using methamphetamine about 20 minutes before the crash. Police located a pipe along with a substance that field-tested positive for meth inside the SUV.

Gray has been charged with one count of murder as a first-degree felony, one count of receiving a stolen vehicle, one count of failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop resulting in injury or death, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.