One killed after stolen BMW slams into car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – One person is dead after a fatal crash in South Salt Lake City.

Just before midnight, police say a stolen black BMW collided into a white car near 25th S. and State St.

The driver in the white car died at the scene; the impact split the car into pieces.

Three people inside the BMW are in the hospital.

Police are still on scene investigating.

The on ramps to I-80 were closed off but are now back open.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

