Suspect who stole car with kids inside Friday arrested after police chase in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A man who allegedly stole a car with children inside while fleeing from police in Layton Friday has been arrested Saturday night after a chase that began in West Valley City.

West Valley City PD confirmed that 26-year-old Tyler Williams was arrested at the end of Saturday night’s chase.

The chase began after police received a report of a suspicious person. Williams fled when officers responded, and the chase resulted in a crash at 5600 West and 6200 South.

There were three people inside the vehicle Williams hit: a 7-year-old girl, a juvenile and their mother. All three occupants suffered minor injuries, mostly cuts and bruises.

Police said Williams fled on foot after the crash and then attempted to carjack another vehicle, but failed. He was arrested by officers in a parking lot in the area of 5600 West.

The man faces numerous charges, including four counts of aggravated assault on police. Authorities say the man, “made several attempts to hit officers while fleeing” Saturday night.

Williams dropped both children off Friday shortly after stealing the car, a crime which was caught on camera. Both children are OK. While the stolen vehicle was recovered, Williams remained at-large until Saturday night.

Fox 13 News first heard reports of the chase shortly after 9 p.m., and UDOT tweeted about the road closure around 9:17 p.m.

