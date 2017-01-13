Suspect steals car with kids inside; kids safe, suspect on run

Posted 4:19 pm, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:32PM, January 13, 2017
Layton car theft suspect

Layton car theft suspect

LAYTON, Utah – A suspect running from officers stole a car with children inside Friday, according to police.

Layton car theft suspect

Layton car theft suspect

Authorities said the suspect realized the children were inside, stopped to let them out, and speed off, leading police on a chase through Layton.

The children are safe and officers stopped the chase because the high speeds became dangerous.

Police are looking for a white 2006 Toyota Corolla with license plate X923ZU.

The suspect is a Caucasian man between 25 to 30 years old with a long pony-tail and a “W” tattoo on his cheek.