Suspect steals car with kids inside; kids safe, suspect on run

LAYTON, Utah – A suspect running from officers stole a car with children inside Friday, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect realized the children were inside, stopped to let them out, and speed off, leading police on a chase through Layton.

The children are safe and officers stopped the chase because the high speeds became dangerous.

Police are looking for a white 2006 Toyota Corolla with license plate X923ZU.

The suspect is a Caucasian man between 25 to 30 years old with a long pony-tail and a “W” tattoo on his cheek.