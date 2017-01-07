Snow, freezing rain expected in parts of Utah through Monday

UTAH — The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and warnings for portions of northern Utah Saturday through Monday, and rain, snow and even freezing rain are all possible this weekend.

The NWS anticipates the largest impacts will be north of Salt Lake City, with heavy snowfall in the mountainous areas.

Next storm begins late today, bringing periods of mixed precipitation through Monday. Most impact N of SLC. #utwx #utsnow pic.twitter.com/PAQrWZ6nt8 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 7, 2017

The winter storm warning begins at 8 p.m. MT Saturday, but the NWS says the first snowflakes are likely to begin falling Saturday afternoon. Heavy snowfall is expected to begin Saturday night. That snow is expected to turn to rain in many valley areas Sunday, with freezing rain also possible. Snow will continue in the higher elevations.

Freezing rain is likely in the west desert starting Saturday night and is expected to impact travel on I-80 west of Salt Lake City.

Valleys in the southern Wasatch Front could see 1-2 inches Saturday night, with additional accumulations possible Sunday. Valleys along the northern Wasatch Front are likely to see 4-8 inches.

What kind of snow are we expecting? Here are some forecast snow totals through Tuesday AM. Mountains will do well. #utwx #utsnow pic.twitter.com/mgizddi3uS — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 8, 2017

Fox 13’s Brek Bolton says ski resorts and other mountainous areas could see between 1 and 2 feet of snow through Monday, and he said heavy, dense snow landing on top of lighter snow is likely to create avalanche danger.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for northern and central Utah. Click here for current avalanche conditions from the UAC.

Warming temperatures could also create flooding in some areas. Authorities in Cache County are urging residents in areas where flooding has been an issue in the past to take precautions to secure their property.

The Utah Department of Transportation said Saturday evening that they are aware of the coming storm and already have crews out on the roads making preparations.

Click here for the latest weather advisories for your area, and stay ahead of the winter weather with Fox 13’s news and weather apps. You can also track the storms with our interactive maps and radar.

You can also get road condition information via UDOT’s commuter link.