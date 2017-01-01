Drone captures high-flying footage above inversion near Ogden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many Utahns are hoping the storm expected to hit the Beehive State Sunday night will clear out the inversion conditions we're experiencing, but in the meantime one Utahn used a drone to get above the gunk for a unique perspective on the phenomenon.

Justin McFarland shot the drone footage on New Year's Eve in the Ogden area using a 4K camera. Check out the video for a high-flying look at the smog, fog and haze trapped in the valley by the inversion, and click here to see more of McFarland's videos on his YouTube channel, bogleydotcom.