Sunday night snow may impact Monday commute in central and northern Utah

Snow is expected in parts of northern and central Utah Sunday night and into Monday–with scattered storms continuing until Tuesday–and UDOT expects the storm to primarily impact commutes in Utah, Juab and Summit counties.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted a map showing the areas expected to be hit the hardest by the snowstorm, with portions of Utah, Juab and Summit counties colored red for “impaired travel expected.”

Weather Alert: Rd snow focused across Central UT SUN night through MON into TUE. More Info @ https://t.co/rsT9lYglYq pic.twitter.com/tzrSPRVO1W — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 2, 2017

Snow is expected in both the mountains and the valleys starting Sunday night, with 1-3 inches possible overnight in valley areas. Mountain areas could see 6-12 inches in that same time.

The snow is expected to taper off later Monday, but scattered storms are possible through Tuesday morning. The storm is likely to clear out the inversion conditions in the Salt Lake Valley.

Minor to intermittent weather-related problems are expected in Salt Lake County and other parts of northern Utah, according to UDOT. See the map above for details on your specific area, and stay ahead of the storms with Fox 13’s news and weather apps.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for northern Utah, which is in effect until Monday morning.