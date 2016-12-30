× ‘I could never look myself in the mirror again with self respect’ – Woman quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir ahead of Trump inauguration

SALT LAKE CITY — A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has submitted her resignation from the choir, saying “I could never look myself in the mirror again with self respect” if she were to perform with the choir at Donald Trump’s inauguration next month.

Jan Chamberlin announced her resignation in an email to choir president Ron Jarrett and the rest of the choir. Earlier this month, the choir accepted an invitation to perform at the January 20 inauguration in Washington D.C.

In a statement sent to FOX 13 Friday, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said participation in the choir, including performance at the inauguration, is voluntary.

“Only a limited number of Choir members are participating (the number is limited by the Inaugural committee), and none are required to participate,” the statement said.

In Chamberlin’s message to Jarrett and the choir, she expressed concerns that performing at the inauguration will have a negative effect on the public’s perception of the choir.

“I love you all, and I know the goodness of your hearts, and your desire to go out there and show that we are politically neutral and share good will. That is the image Choir wishes to present and the message they desperately want to send. I also know, looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and facism [sic] by singing for this man,” Chamberlin wrote. “And Choir’s wonderful image and networking will be severely damaged and that many good people throughout this land and throughout the world already do and will continue to feel betrayed.”

Chamberlin’s letter compares Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler, and she said they have used the same strategies.

“History is repeating itself; the same tactics are being used by Hitler (identify a problem, finding a scapegoat target to blame, and stirring up people with a combination of fanaticism, false promises, and fear, and gathering the funding),” Chamberlin wrote. “I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.”

