× Mormon Tabernacle Choir to sing at President-elect Trump’s inauguration

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be singing at the U.S. presidential inauguration next month in Washington, D.C.

The group accepted the invitation to sing at the U.S. Capitol during the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence.

The choir will sing at the inauguration Jan. 20.

“The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents,” Ron Jarrett said, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”