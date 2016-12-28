× Utah Republicans outline plans to fight Bears Ears National Monument designation

President Barack Obama designated the Bears Ears area of southeastern Utah as a national monument Wednesday afternoon, prompting a wave of criticism from prominent Utah Republicans while winning praise from tribal leaders and Utah Democrats.

The designation is one of two made Wednesday, with the second being Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada. Together the two monument areas cover more than one million acres in Utah and Nevada, according to the White House.

Members of Utah’s Congressional delegation say they plan to work with the incoming Trump administration to find ways of reversing the move, and the Utah Attorney General’s Office says a legal challenge to the designation is also in the works.

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch released a statement on the designation, which he called an “egregious abuse of executive power” that shows the president cares more about “far-left special interest groups” than those who live in Utah.

The senator states in part:

“With this astonishing and egregious abuse of executive power, President Obama has shown that far-left special interest groups matter more to him than the people who have lived on and cared for Utah’s lands for generations. For Utahns in general, and for those in San Juan County in particular, this is an affront of epic proportions and an attack on an entire way of life. The President’s proposal, like so many others, goes well beyond the original authorities of the Antiquities Act, which was intended to give presidents only limited power to designate special landmarks, such as a unique natural arch or the site of old cliff dwellings, in anticipation of broad support from Congress. The President was never meant to set aside millions of acres against the express wishes of local communities and their elected representatives.”

Hatch also stated he plans to meet with Interior Secretary nominee Ryan Zinke to discuss the prospect of reversing the designation, and he said that conversation will “largely determine my support for his confirmation.” The senator also states he plans to work with fellow Utah Senator Mike Lee to sponsor legislation to exempt Utah from Antiquities Act Designations.

Senator Lee tweeted Wednesday: “I will work tirelessly with Congress & incoming Trump administration to honor the will of Utahns and undo this monument designation.”

The Utah Attorney General’s office also issued a statement condemning the designation, which they said will actually restrict local Navajo from using the land for purposes like medicine gathering, cattle grazing and hunting. The Attorney General’s Office stated they are working closely with Gov. Herbert along with federal and state legislators to file a lawsuit challenging the designation.

Gov. Gary Herbert said he was disappointed by the designation, which he said ignores the will of the majority of Utahns. Herbert states in part:

“This decision ignores the will of the majority of Utahns. It disregards the desire of Native American groups who count these lands as their heritage to co-manage this culturally important area. It overlooks the unanimous opposition of Utah’s statewide elected officials and Utah’s entire congressional delegation. It runs roughshod over a resolution from Utah’s legislature opposing such action. Today’s designation demonstrates how overreach from the federal government often disregards the well-being and interests of rural Americans. This action will have long-term impacts on Utah and our public lands. Proper stewardship of public lands in the West requires an appreciation and understanding of our varied and unique terrain. Utahns know from sad experience how such unilateral and politically motivated monument designations can create division, distrust and conflict. Collaborative legislation, although more time-intensive, is the only durable solution to these complex issues. As outraged as many people are with today’s decision, we know how to challenge this action appropriately through the many administrative, legal and legislative avenues available to us. We will aggressively pursue these options.”

Russel Begaye, President of the Navajo Nation, stated he is proud to be both Navajo and American Wednesday. In a statement he wrote about the history of the Bears Ears area, which he said was at one time a sacred refuge for Navajo hiding from a forcible round-up by the U.S. Calvary. He applauded the designation of a national monument in that area, and he said the action comes with the approval of five sovereign tribal nations who petitioned to preserve the land in question.

Begaye stated in part:

“This beautiful piece of land stretches for over a million acres of land across the southern edge of the state. Its ancient cliff dwellings, ceremonial sites, abundant rock art, countless cultural artifacts, winding creek beds, and expanses of desert land, contain the great history of my nation. This place served to protect my family then, just as it has protected many Native American people throughout the years. Today, President Barack Obama has signed a proclamation to protect this land as a national monument for future generations of Navajo people and for all Americans. Thanks to his action, this land will be finally given the legal reverence and protection it deserves.”

Utah Rep. Rob Bishop says the announcement from the President perpetuates lies about the process:

“The announcement perpetuates two egregious lies. The first being that the size of the monument parallels the Public Lands Initiate. That is not true. The administration is grasping at arguments to justify a lame duck administration’s efforts to do things contrary to the will of the people who live in San Juan County. The second lie is in the creation of a faux commission to give management authority to Native Americans. This is a diversion. The Utah delegation wants to give management authority to Native Americans; the administration can’t. Only Congress can legally do so. This administration over promised, failed to deliver, and is now trying to hide its ineptitude.”

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz also issued a statement condemning the designation of an “unwanted Midnight Monument”, a reference to the action coming just weeks before the end of Obama’s presidency.

Chaffetz stated in part:

“President Obama’s unilateral decision to invoke the Antiquities Act in Utah politicizes a long-simmering conflict. This unfortunate act threatens to further inflame controversies that were near resolution. The midnight monument is a slap in the face to the people of Utah, attempting to silence the voices of those who will bear the heavy burden it imposes. Furthermore, the decision is a major break with protocol previously followed by this administration. It does not have the support of the Governor, a single member of the state’s Congressional delegation, nor any local elected officials or state legislators who represent the area. “After years of painstaking negotiations with a diverse coalition, Utah had a comprehensive bipartisan solution on the table that would have protected the Bears Ears and provided a balanced solution. Instead, the president’s midnight monument cherry picked provisions of the Public Lands Initiative and disregarded the economic development and multi-use provisions necessary for a balanced compromise. In reality, a win-win solution never really had a chance as the very threat of the Antiquities Act prevented a serious negotiation with the stakeholders of PLI – many of whom never wanted a compromise to begin with.”

Utah Rep. Mia Love said the move undermines the economy and lifestyle of the people who live in the area.

“By unilaterally designating the Bears Ears area of San Juan County a National Monument, President Obama has undermined the economy and lifestyle of the people who live there, the religious interests of the Native Americans who reside in San Juan County, and ignored local authority. Again behaving more like a dictator instead of a representative of people, he ignored Utah, which is united in opposition to this action. I join our delegation, state officials and the people of Utah in the pledge to use every tool in our arsenal to undo what he has done, and restore the blessings of freedom he wants so badly to remove from us in his final days. “

Rep. Chris Stewart also expressed his disgust with the move:

“The creation of the Bears Ears National Monument marks the second time in the recent past that a president has used the Antiquities Act to lock up millions of acres of land in Utah without daring to set foot in the state. I am disgusted by the process and will fight this monument with every tool at my disposal, including through the appropriations process.”

Commissioners in San Juan County also spoke out in opposition to the designation:

“The push for a monument did not originate from those most impacted by this decision; instead, it came from outside special interest groups who used deception and collusion to drown out local voices. San Juan County has only to look to our neighbors in Garfield and Kane counties to see the devastating consequences this process produces – the destruction of archaeological and cultural resources, the closure of public schools, and a shattered economy. Our families, our local tribes, and our community deserve better – they deserve to be heard and respected. As elected representatives of San Juan County, we call on Congress and the incoming president to heed the voices of locals who care for and love our county’s public lands the most by rescinding this monument designation.”

Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes stated he was disappointed by the designation, stating in part:

“We are truly disappointed that President Obama today chose to use the Antiquities Act to unilaterally declare a 1.35-million-acre Monument in Utah. The Antiquities Act, created by Teddy Roosevelt, was never intended to be used in this way and only the smallest area necessary for the purpose of protecting significant archaeological or historical sites is allowed. Not only is that clearly not the case here, but this administration has had no real conversations with those who will be affected by this designation, let alone any study of what “antiquities” they are attempting to protect. Adding to a long list of executive actions that threaten the sovereignty of the states and the citizens of this nation to chart their own course, our president has chosen to once again subvert the will of the people. Earlier this month, nearly all elected officials who represent the area, from local to federal, assembled at the Utah State Capitol to plead with President Obama to resist the temptation to grant these types of political favors. This action betrays the interests of Utahns, stands in the way of better stewardship of the land we all love and cherish and ultimately amounts to a blatant federal land grab.”

Rep. Joel Briscoe, House Democratic Caucus Whip in Utah and a member of the Comission for the Stewardship of Public Lands, called the monument designation the right thing to do for Utah and the country:

“This monument speaks to our core knowledge that this beautiful land was given to us to care for, learn from, and grow. Proposals to protect these sacred lands have been on the drawing board for 80 years. For decades, presidents, governors, state and local leaders have studied the best ways to protect these special places. We cannot ignore the deeply spiritual aspects of this land, its meaning to those who use it and love it, and its immeasurable worth to people now, and in the future. A monument like this is so much greater than all of us, than any political squabble. Creating the Bears Ears National Monument is the right thing to do, for Utah, for our country, and for our future.”

The Utah Democratic Party also issued a statement in support of the new national monument: