President Obama designates Bears Ears National Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — President Obama declared the Bears Ears area of southeastern Utah a national monument this afternoon, setting aside a chunk of land for preservation against the wishes of the state’s governor and congressional delegation, but with the support of environmental and some Native American groups.

Obama also designated the Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada, saying that the two monuments will protect some of the country’s “most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archaeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.”

The president made the designation while on vacation in Hawaii. In a statement he also announced the creation of a Bears Ears Commission to “ensure that tribal expertise and traditional knowledge help inform the management of the Bears Ears National Monument and help us to best care for its remarkable natural treasures.”

Bears Ears is an area that has been the subject of controversy for a while now. Both sides have acknowledged the area needs some measure of protection, but it is the methods of it that have drawn division. Congressman Rob Bishop has pushed a public lands initiative, opposing the White House’s use of the Antiquities Act.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said he is disappointed by the president’s action, saying the designation is “unilaterally locking up 1.35 million acres” while ignoring the will of the majority of Utahns.

At a news conference earlier this month, Bishop said there is a chance President-elect Donald Trump could undo the monument designation once he gets into office. The state of Utah has also threatened a lawsuit to challenge the monument designation. In a statement issued Wednesday, Senator Orrin Hatch also said he planned to explore the possibility of the Trump administration undoing the move.