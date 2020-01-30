× School board fires former West High School principal, attorney says

SALT LAKE CITY — Michael Teter, the attorney for former West High School Principal, Ford White, has informed FOX 13 that The Salt Lake City School District has fired White.

White was put on leave late last year after it was reported that he drove three students home after he found them drinking on campus. The former principal faced criticism that he should have called police instead of driving the students home.

White received support from students of West High, who scheduled a walkout after it was announced that he was placed on leave.

Students gathered outside of the high school with signs and chants of “Free Ford!”

The firing comes after a two-month investigation into the situation. Teter said that termination was not the outcome they were looking for.

Yándary Chatwin, Executive Director of Communications for SLCSD said that White has not been fired and remains on administrative leave.