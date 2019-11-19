× West High students stage walkout after principal placed on leave

SALT LAKE CITY — Students at West High School are holding a walkout protest Tuesday morning after Principal Ford White was placed on leave for allegedly giving three drunk students a ride home.

The students told FOX 13 they were “blackout drunk” at the school when White gave them a ride instead of contacting law enforcement.

“We have a good relationship with Ford which is why I think he did what he did. He was just looking out for us,” said Valeti Amone, who told FOX 13 she was one of the students White took home.

The Salt Lake City School District did not confirm the reason for placing White on leave.

Hundreds of students were seen participating in the protest Tuesday morning, chanting “Free Ford!” and throwing objects like water bottles and textbooks.

“Although he did break the rules, I feel like just one thing shouldn’t make Ford get fired or be dismissed from our school because of all things he’s done for our community,” said West High School Senior Class President. Felix Ortiz.

A coach at West High told the students they would not be penalized for holding a protest.

